FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — Two people have been arrested in Texas for the November shooting of a man in Fairview Park.

Lajaydin Lamar Neals, 20, and Amaris Isabella Ybarra, 19 were indicted Monday by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on multiple felonies including attempted murder and aggravated robbery for a shooting that happened on Nov. 11 on the 4200 block of Grannis Road, according to a release from the Fairview Park Police Department.

At the time of the shooting, Neals and Ybarra lived at the Fairview Village Apartments complex but had since abandoned the apartment, according to the release.

A short time after the shooting, police said a 25-year-old Lakewood man drove himself to Fairview General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, saying he was the victim of an attempted carjacking on Grannis Road.

Fairview Park Police Detectives interviewed him at the hospital. The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening, police said.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshals found Neals and Ybarra near a relative’s house in Abilene, Texas, where they were both arrested.

Neals and Ybarra are currently in the custody of the Taylor County, Texas jail awaiting extradition to Ohio to appear in court on our charges, according to the release.