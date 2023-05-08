PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Two people died following a serious crash Sunday that ended with a vehicle hitting a home, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called to a house on Jackson Street in Painesville Township around 3:30 p.m. after a driver reportedly went off the roadway.

The driver, identified as 91-year-old Donald Kalman, was going down Mill Morr Drive when his Honda struck a mailbox and flew back into the road going through the Jackson Street intersection and hit a tree and the house.

The man and his passenger, 84-year-old Jean Kalman, were rushed to the hospital but were pronounced dead.

Investigators said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol led to the crash, but did say both people were not wearing seatbelts.

No one inside the house was injured, troopers said.