CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor announced on Friday that two East Cleveland police officers were indicted for stealing from multiple people while on duty from July 2020 to July 2021.

Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, are charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and four counts of theft in office, among other charges, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.

The release lists seven incidents where the officers are accused of removing cash and suspected marijuana from vehicles during traffic stops.

The investigation was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

CCSD executed a search warrant at Cole’s residence in July 2021 where they recovered guns and suspected marijuana edibles from June 2021 traffic stops.

The investigation showed that Cole forged an East Cleveland police sergeant’s signature on the traffic citation issued in September 2020 where the sergeant was not on the scene at the time of the traffic stop. The investigation also revealed that a total of $14,781 was stolen along with two firearms from six total victims.

Cole and Sims will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.