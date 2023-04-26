EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two firefighters fell through a collapsed floor of a burning home in East Cleveland Wednesday morning.

According to East Cleveland Fire Chief Worley, a call came in about a house fire on the 13400 block of Forest Hills Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene. Four other fire departments were then called for help, according to the fire chief.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire on the second and third floors. That is when the third floor collapsed and two firefighters were trapped.

One firefighter had a leg injury and was taken to the hospital. The other firefighter was not hurt, the fire chief said.

A mom and her two kids were able to get out of the burning home. The mom was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, according to the fire chief.

The fire was eventually put out, but the home sustained damage to the second and third floors.

According to the fire chief, the fire appears to have started because of a faulty electrical wire or the overloading of an outlet in the home.

No further information was available.