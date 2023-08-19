YORK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Two drivers were killed in a crash that took place on US 20 in Sandusky County Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Emergency responders were called to the road near CR 175 in York Township around 3 p.m. for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

An investigation into the incident showed the driver of GMC Arcadia was going southeast on US 20 when they went into the grass and came up into the westboud lanes and hit a Buick Rendezvous, finally going off the side of the road into a mailbox.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time but perished from their injuries, OSHP said. The driver of the Buick was identified as 58-year-old James Langley from Fremont. The GMC was driven by 67-year-old Douglas Auck of Bellevue.

An investigation is ongoing, but at this time alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be involved.