CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Two dogs have died and one person was taken to the hospital after a home caught fire in Canton late Wednesday night.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th Street Northwest, according to the Canton Fire Department.

Fire crews reported heavy smoke was showing from the second floor and flames on one side of the first floor when they arrived on the scene. Firefighters say most of the fire was found in the kitchen and had moved into the walls.

There is no word on the condition of the person in the hospital.

Canton house fire (WJW)

The humane society was called in to handle the dogs.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

