BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – A suspect is in custody after an incident that left two males dead in Bedford Sunday morning.

Bedford officers were called to the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue just before 9 a.m.

When they got there, officers found two males on the floor, bleeding profusely from the head area.

According to investigators, one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was life-flighted to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Investigators say a suspect was later arrested and taken to the Solon Jail.

No further details have been released at this time.