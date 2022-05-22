MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Two people died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car that caught fire on Saturday.

Allison McCort, 18, of Canton and Evan Friend, 25, of Canton were killed in the crash that happened on IR 71 southbound in Mifflin Township just before 11 p.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation shows that McCort and Friend were traveling northbound on IR 71 in a 2010 Jeep Liberty when it lost control, ran off the left side of the road and was hit by a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia, the release says.

Officers say the Jeep continued into the guardrail and caught fire.

The Freightliner hit the guardrail and came to rest in the right lane, away from the Jeep.

Officers say the two occupants of the tractor-trailer were not injured.

Seatbelts were not used in the Jeep, the release says.

IR 71 southbound was closed for about four hours for the investigation and removal of debris from the crash.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Mifflin Township Fire and EMS, Richland County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on scene.