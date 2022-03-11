2 dead after camel attack in West Tennessee

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were killed in a camel attack in Obion County, Tennessee Thursday afternoon.

The attack happened near Shirley Farms on South Bluff Road. The Obion County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4:45 p.m. of a loose camel attacking people.

Deputies arrived on scene to find two men unconscious on the ground at Shirley Farms and the camel still on the loose, according to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Obion deputies, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Ridgely Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Lake County Rescue Squad responded to the area to render aid and move the victims to a safe place.

The camel then reportedly attacked an Obion County Sheriff’s Office vehicle before moving toward deputies who were attempting to move a victim to medical assistance.

Officers then “put the camel down” for the safety of everyone on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two victims were identified Bobby Matheny, 42, of Ridgely, TN and Tommy Gunn, 67, of Obion, TN. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

