2 dead, 8 injured at night club shooting in South Carolina

News

by: Kimberely Brown

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that left two people dead and eight injured.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said it happened at the Lavish Lounge on 1701 White Horse Road early Sunday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m., a deputy driving on White Horse Road observed a disturbance at the Lavish.

That deputy called for emergency backup due to active gunfire from inside the building.

Multiple deputies, along with Greenville City Police and Highway Patrol, responded to the scene.

Deputies located multiple gunshot victims inside the night club. All of the victims inside the night club were transported by EMS.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said two people died at the hospital.

No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers.

