2 dead, 2 hospitalized after house fire in Warren

It happened early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Woodland Street

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people have died after a fire in Warren.

Two more people — an adult and a child — have also been transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The fire started early this morning, just after 3 a.m., near the 2800 block of Woodland Street.

According to dispatch reports, the fire appeared to have started in the garage or area in the back of the house. The sound of explosions was reportedly heard.

The house is ruled a total loss.

WKBN is working to get more details. Check back here for updates on this developing story.