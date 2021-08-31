2 dead, 10 injured in highway collapse in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss (WKRG)- The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a highway collapse west of Lucedale Tuesday.

Troopers say both lanes of Highway 26 collapsed, killing two people and injuring up to 10 others.

Rescue teams and emergency personnel are on the scene searching for more survivors.

Lucedale is in the southeastern portion of Mississippi.

Cpl. Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the collapse is around 50 to 60 feet in length and 20 to 30 feet deep.

Robertson believes the torrential amount of rain from Hurricane Ida may have caused the roadway to collapse, adding that drivers may not have seen the roadway in front of them was impassable.

