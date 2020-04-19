2 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooter opens fire at car on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a drive-by shooter opened fire at a vehicle carrying five people, including two children, on Cleveland’s west side.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called to the 3100 block of W. 31st Street Sunday around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene they found five people inside a Nissan Pathfinder.

The two individuals in the front seats, a 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, were shot fatally and pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other passengers were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Police say a 29-year-old woman suffered a head injury, possibly a gunshot wound, and remains confined at the hospital.

The other passengers, two young boys, ages 1 and 5, were also taken to the hospital. They are reportedly the sons of the deceased woman and were not injured in the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire on the Nissan and drove off.

No arrests have been made.

Cleveland police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.