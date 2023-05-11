CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are only two days left to use your Tuesday Morning gift cards as the company is closing all of its remaining stores.

The closure announcement came earlier this month after the Texas-based retailer voluntarily delisted from the Nasdaq in December, and, earlier this year, filed voluntary petitions for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

If you have any gift cards, they will continue to be honored through May 13, according to the company.

Tuesday Morning has stores in 25 states that will be closing. It’s not clear when those locations will shutter. The company did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for additional information.

Below is a list of Ohio stores set to close:

8178 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

773 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights

4116 West Town and Country Road, Kettering

1614 Morton Road, Stow

Tuesday Morning’s closure came as Bed Bath & Beyond, which recently filed for bankruptcy, launched its liquidation sale. The retailer is expecting to close all of its locations by summer.

Bed Bath & Beyond joins a growing list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy so far this year including party supplies chain Party City and David’s Bridal.

Do you have a stack of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons? The chain is no longer honoring them, but they can be redeemed at some of the store’s competitors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.