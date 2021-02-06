2 correctional officers injured, inmate dead after Ohio prison incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – An investigation is underway after two corrections officers were reportedly hurt and an inmate was killed at the Correctional Reception Center state prison in Orient Saturday.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said that an altercation occurred when two women officers had tried to move a man from his cell. The inmate reportedly “became combative,” and the two officers were seriously injured and had to be hospitalized.

One has already been released, but the other is still being treated and is reportedly stable, ODRC said.

The inmate reportedly refused a medical evaluation and then collapsed. Taken to Mount Carmel Hospital, he reportedly died this afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to look into the incident.