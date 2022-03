CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two eighth grade students allegedly ate candy laced with an “unknown substance” Friday at St. Aloysius-St. Agatha School, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said.

The candy was given to the students by another eighth grade student, and the two reportedly were not told it was anything other than normal candy.

Cleveland police along with school leadership are reportedly investigating the incident.

