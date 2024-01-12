CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two Cleveland officers were taken to the hospital after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their police cruisers Thursday night.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, Third District patrol officers responded to the area of East 46th and Broadway around 9:40 p.m. for reports of a fight in progress, possibly with guns involved.

When they got there, investigators say a driver trying to leave the scene crashed into two police cruisers.

The driver, a 43-year-old man believed to be intoxicated, was taken into custody, according to a police report.

Investigators say two police officers went to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash. They have since been released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.