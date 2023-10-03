SAN JOSE, California (WJW) – The San Jose Police Department is investigating the drowning deaths of two children at a home daycare.

Officers responded to a report of kids falling into a pool at the Happy Happy Daycare facility, according to NBC news.

Three children were taken to the hospital. Two of them died. The third is expected to survive.

Police did not release the children’s ages.

At this time, no one has been charged.

The Santa Clara County district attorney’s office is investigating the case, according to KTVU.