Two-year-old girl, 11-month-old boy die in Whitehall RV fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two children, a two-year-old girl and an 11-month-old boy, died in an RV fire in Whitehall on Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 4100 block of Rickenbacker Avenue in Whitehall at 11:40 a.m. on the report of a fully-engulfed mobile home.

Whitehall Division of Police Chief Mike Crispen said in a press release that the fire was extinguished quickly by the Whitehall Fire Department.

“We don not suspect anything criminal at this time,” Crispen said in the press release. “This is a tragic situation and the family of these children could use your prayers.”

The State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Franklin County Coroner and the Whitehall Police are investigating the incident.

