2 children, 2 adults killed in suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Avon Lake Detective Bureau is working with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to find answers in the deaths of two children and two adults.

The four were found inside a home Tuesday afternoon on English Turn.

Avon Lake police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide suicide on English Turn. 4 people, 2 adults and 2 children were found in the home. ( courtesy WJW)

Officers had initially been called to the scene for a welfare check.

According to a press release, officers found the home in “suspicious condition” and requested detectives to respond to the scene.

Police found the bodies of two children and two adults.

All had suffered gunshot wounds.

The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Avon Lake City Schools sent a letter to families, telling them of the news.

“It is with great sadness that I share the tragic news that this afternoon, we learned that we lost one of our Erieview families, including two students,” the message said.

Erieview Elementary School has students Pre-K through 4th grade.

The superintendent tells FOX 8 a team of counselors will be at the school Wednesday as students arrive.

Police have not identified anyone involved.