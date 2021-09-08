Man killed wife, children, dog before taking his own life: Avon Lake police

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Avon Lake police on Wednesday identified the two children and two adults found dead Tuesday afternoon, and released new details to FOX 8 on the suspected murder-suicide.

According to a release from police, the four people found dead in the home on English Turn are Grant Hull, 6; Garrett Hull, 9; Heidi Hull, 46; and, Jeffrey Hull, 50.

Police were called to the home at around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday. According to an incident report, a colleague of Heidi Hull called police to request a welfare check after Heidi missed a conference call.

Avon Lake police say when officers arrived, the home’s front door was locked and they saw the victims when they looked through the home’s back windows.

Police said officers and detectives found the bodies of two children and two adults; all had suffered gunshot wounds.

According to police, they suspect Jeffrey Hull killed his wife, children and dog before taking his own life. They are not sure when the shootings happened.

Police say they had no history of calls to the home.

On Tuesday, Avon Lake City Schools released a statement, saying they were mourning the loss of Grant and Garrett.

The superintendent said a team of counselors are at the school Wednesday to help students.