CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two suspects face charges in connection to a 5-year-old girl’s death in Cleveland last month.

Police reports say the child, 5-year-old Kamryn Riley, was was taken to the hospital by “private auto” from her Forest Avenue home. She later died at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s.

Court documents said the child’s death is being investigated as child abuse and neglect. She also appeared to be malnourished, reports say.

Complaints obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team accuse 24-year-old Janicea Brooks and 32-year-old Collyn Green of causing the child’s death due to child endangering.

They were arrested and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

As the I-Team previously reported, a complaint filed in the Court of Common Pleas said the home was in deplorable and unsanitary condition, including feces on the ceiling and walls, the beds were soiled and the home was infested with bed bugs.

A statement from Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court said three siblings were taken into temporary custody by Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services, but are now safe with a family member.