2 charged after 100 mph chase in Tuscarawas County

Steve Scott, Courtesy: Uhrichsville Police Department

UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Uhrichsville police say two men face charges after a traffic stop turned chase.

It happened Saturday just before 5 p.m.

Police say an officer was attempting a traffic stop for fake plates on Newport Ave.

The driver sped away, hitting up to 105 mph, according to police.

Deputies joined the chase as the pursuit continued through Newport and into Rush Township.

Police say the driver eventually lost control and crashed into a ditch.

The passenger ran, according to police, but was quickly captured.

The driver also tried to run, police say, but was also quickly taken into custody.

A female passenger in the car complied with officers and is not facing charges.

Police say they found narcotics and paraphernalia in the car.

Steve Scott, 49, is in jail on several traffic charges and was wanted for pending felony charges, according to police.

The passenger was charged with obstructing official business.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8