(WTRF)- Three inmates in an Ohio jail escaped Monday morning.

Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office said that three inmates escaped from the Muskingum County Jail in Zanesville, Ohio.

The Sheriff’s Office said this of the three inmates:

Aaron Veyon was being held for weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs, and 3 counts of felony drug possession.

Cole Taylor was being held for receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

Roy Agin was being held for falsification, escape, and failure to appear. Agin’s current charge of escape stems from him not appearing at a parole hearing.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that the three inmates were being housed together on the 3rd floor of the jail and that they jumped the officer making nightly rounds.

The inmates were able to wrestle the officer’s keys away and used the key to exit through multiples rooms to escape, according to The Office.

According to The Sheriff’s Office, the inmates ran southeast through the downtown area.

Cole Taylor and Roy Agin were captured a short time after the escape.

Deputies are still searching for Veyon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637.