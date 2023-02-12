CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two boys shot overnight Saturday in Tremont were taken to a hospital, according to Cleveland police.

Unconfirmed scanner reports on gunshots came in just before midnight. The shootings happened near the intersection of West 7th and Jefferson avenues, police said Sunday.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the left hip and a 16-year-old boy was grazed in a finger on his right hand, according to police. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police did not release any further details on Sunday.