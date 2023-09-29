SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police found two bodies inside a home in Shaker Heights late Thursday night.

A neighbor called the police just after 11 p.m. about a disturbance in the 3500 block of Ludgate Road, according to Shaker Heights Police Chief Wayne Hudson.

Officers forced their way into the home and found two people dead in the basement.

According to Hudson, there were children in the home but they were not hurt. He also told Fox 8 News there is no threat to anyone in the community.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.