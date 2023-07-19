**Related Video Above: FOX 8 News in The Morning road triped to Cedar Point in May.**

VINITA, Okla. (WJW) — A theme park to rival the size of Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park is going to open in Oklahoma.

Called American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, Sooner State officials announced plans for the $2 billion family entertainment destination Wednesday. But don’t get too excited yet, the park isn’t slated to open until 2025 and 2026 in stages.

So what exactly does this new theme park entail? Park officials described it as “an Americana-themed environment” in a press release, saying parkgoers could expect rides, live shows and plenty of drink and food options.

The theme park is going to cover about 125 acres (similar to that of Magic Kingdom) and be situated next to a new campground/RV park area they’re calling Three Ponies. A 300-room hotel complete with an indoor water park is also being built.

All of this opening up on a 1,000-acre area in the northeastern part of the state.

Like Disney, and other theme parks, American Heartland is going to be broken up into various lands for people to explore:

Great Plains

Bayou Bay

Big Timber Falls

Stony Point Harbor

Liberty Village

Electropolis

See projected images of the resort below:

Photo courtesy American Heartland Theme Park and Resort

Photo courtesy American Heartland Theme Park and Resort

Photo courtesy American Heartland Theme Park and Resort

Officials are looking for the park to bring economic growth to the region. Find out more about the theme park right here.