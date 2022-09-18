WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A fire in an Ohio apartment sent four children to the hospital in critical condition over the weekend, authorities said.

West Chester officials said the blaze was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Aster Park unit.

Fire crews reported finding four children inside and provided emergency care to a five-month-old child, a 1-year-old child, a 5-year-old child and an 8-year-old child.

The victims were taken to Children’s Liberty and West Chester hospitals and were later transferred to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where all four were reported in critical condition Sunday. Their names and other details weren’t immediately available.

West Chester police and fire authorities and a state fire marshal are investigating the cause and circumstances of the blaze.