SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Monday.

The Seven Hills Police Department was called to the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found 54-year-old Maurice Petrak had been shot and he was taken to University Hospitals Medical Center Parma, where he later died.

Around 8:30 a.m. police took two suspects into custody, charging them both with aggravated murder in the case.

Bernard Murphy, 44 and Jenea Murphy have an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.

Police said they do not believe the incident is random and that all three individuals know one another.