UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Two Ohio men’s cigarette shop heist went up in smoke, police said.

Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to an alarm drop just after 5 a.m. Thursday at Butt Hut of America along North Warpole Street, according to a Friday Facebook post from the department.

Officers found a Galloway man and a Columbus man inside the store, and saw that a large amount of cigarettes had been stolen.

(Upper Sandusky Police Department)

The two men were arrested and booked on breaking an entering charges. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Their cases do not yet appear in Upper Sandusky Municipal Court records.