MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Maple Heights Police Department says it has two people in custody for a shooting death this week.

Antonio Brown, 52, was found in the 20120 block of Clare Avenue Tuesday morning with gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Police said early on they were looking for two people who were seen running from the area.

Wednesday afternoon, police took two people into custody. They have not been identified.

Investigators believe Brown may have been involved in some kind of argument at a gas station in the area before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.