ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide after two dogs were found dead in a home in Jefferson Township.

According to a press release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search and arrest warrant Friday at a home on the 1200 block of State Route 167 in connection to a homicide that happened on Eureka Road on June 14.

According to the release, investigators at the scene found evidence related to the homicide as well as deplorable living conditions

Inside the home, five dogs, six puppies and two dead dogs were found, according to the release.

The Ashtabula City Dog Warden, Ashtabula County Human Agents, and Ashtabula County Animal Protective League were called to the scene to take custody of the abused and malnourished animals, according to the release.

A woman and man were arrested at the scene and taken to jail.

No further details were made available.