WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — A fight during an indoor soccer game at a local sports park led to a shooting and two arrests, police said.

Willoughby police responded just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, to Lost Nation Sports Park, 38630 Jet Center Place, to a report of an altercation in the parking lot, according to a Wednesday news release from Willoughby police Lt. John Begovic.

While en route, a gunshot was reported. No one was injured.

The officers found a white Mercedes whose three occupants were involved in the incident traveling south along Lost Nation Road. Officers stopped the vehicle and inside found two 9-millimeter firearms.

Two of the three occupants were arrested. Both are 25-year-old residents of Painesville. One person was charged with felonious assault; the other with aggravated menacing with a firearm. Both have yet to be arraigned.

An investigation found that a fight broke out between two teams playing indoor soccer at the park, which continued in the parking lot. The driver of the Mercedes fired the gun as they were leaving the parking lot.

Officers found a single spent shell casing in the parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call Willoughby detectives at 440-953-4210.