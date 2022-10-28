ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Two people are in custody following a 24-year-old man’s shooting death in Elyria Thursday.

Elyria police officers responded just before 8 p.m. to Midview Crossings Apartments along Middle Avenue, where 911 callers said shots had been fired, according to a news release.

Officers found the 24-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. His identity has not yet been released.

At the same time, a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center. Officers believe the shootings to be related, the release states.

An hour later, police attempted to stop a Jeep Cherokee that matched the description of a vehicle seen leaving the apartment complex around the time of the shooting. The suspect’s car gave chase but crashed near the intersection of Middle Avenue and Sederis Lane.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers caught Harold Willis Jr., 19, and Demetrius Willis, 21, both of Elyria. They’re in custody pending an investigation to determine if they were involved with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact detective Zack Kasperovich at 440-326-1213 or kasperovich@cityofelyria.org. Tipsters can also send anonymous tips by texting TIPELYRIA along with the tip to 847411.