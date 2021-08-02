2 arrested, 2 wanted after Strongsville chase

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A chase that started in Strongsville ended in Cleveland early Monday morning.

Strongsville officers were in pursuit of a vehicle and followed it into Cleveland.

The suspect vehicle stopped in an alley of W. 44th St. near Clark Ave., according to FOX 8 crews at the scene.

Four people in the car got out and ran.

Police found two suspects and took them into custody.

Two others are wanted.

Strongsville police have not said what started the chase.

The suspects have not been identified.

