Previously aired video shows coverage of the story when the 6-year-old died days after the shooting in 2020

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two Akron men are sentenced to life in prison in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl.

24-year-old Marqualle Clinkscales and 41-year-old Corey Jemison both pled guilty to murder charges in connection with the incident that happened in the afternoon of September 10, 2020.

Police say Clinkscales and Jemison, who was sitting in his car along with six children, exchanged gunfire during an argument when one of the bullets hit the child, Mar’Viyah Jones, in the head. She died several days later.

Clinkscales was sentenced on Monday and Jemison was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison with parole eligibility after 16 years.

“This was a horrible situation with such an awful, tragic ending. Clinkscales and Jemison had no concern for anyone around them. Unfortunately, a young girl lost her life to this senseless violence,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.