CALIFORNIA (WJW) — A Tesla carrying four people plunged hundreds of feet off a cliff in California Monday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

According to Cal Fire, two adults and two minors were inside a Tesla when it veered off the cliff in San Mateo County on Highway 1 at Devil’s Slide, according to the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division Air Operations via Storyful.

All four people were rescued, CHP said

“We were actually very shocked when we found survivable victims in the vehicle,” Battalion Chief Brain Pottenger said.

The two kids involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries.

It is not clear what caused the vehicle to go off the road and this crash is still under investigation, CHP said.

Crashes along Devil’s Slide, a steep, rocky and winding coastal area about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) south of San Francisco that’s between Pacifica and Montara, rarely end with survivors. On Monday, the victims were initially listed in critical condition but all four were conscious and alert when rescuers arrived.

“We go there all the time for cars over the cliff and they never live. This was an absolute miracle,” Pottenger said.