2 accused of stealing home, stimulus check from elderly woman before placing her in nursing facility

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — Two people face charges after investigators say they stole a home and thousands of dollars from an elderly woman in Stark County.

According to court records, Karen Laborde, 42, and Peter Laborde III, 47, of Alliance, face charges of theft from a person in a protected class in the case.

The two are accused of deceiving the victim into signing over a quitclaim deed to her home and then placing her into a nursing home.

Her social security, stimulus check and other assets were also taken.

Court documents state over $47,500 worth of property or cash were stolen from the woman.

A preliminary hearing has been set for May 19, according to court records.