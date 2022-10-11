(WOWK) — Two films eligible for the Academy Awards’ 2023 ceremony were shot in Ohio: “Bones and All” and “White Noise.”

According to IMDb, “Bones and All” is a horror-romance film based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. IMDb says it is about, “Maren, a young woman, [who] learns how to survive on the margins of society.”

“White Noise” is a comedy-drama based on the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. IMDb says the film, “dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”

“Bones and All” was shot in two states in the Tri-State: Ohio and Kentucky. IMDb says filming locations include Aberdeen, Lebanon and Chillicothe, Ohio and Maysville, Kentucky.

“White Noise” was shot in Wellington, Cleveland, Hiram, Canton, Cleveland Heights, Oberlin, Peninsula, Berea, Jefferson and Dorset in Ohio, as well as locations in California and Georgia, according to IMDb.

Both films debuted at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, according to IMDb. “Bones and All” will release in the United States on Nov. 23, 2022. “White Noise” will release in theaters in the United States on Nov. 25, 2022, and will stream on Netflix on Dec. 30, 2022.

“Bones and All” is directed by Academy Award-nominee Luca Guadanino, best known for directing “Call Me by Your Name,” and written by David Kajganich. The film stars Academy Award-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Chloë Sevigny, and Academy Award-winners Mark Rylance and Taylor Russell. The music is done by two-time Academy Award-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of the industrial rock group Nine Inch Nails.

“White Noise” is directed and written by Academy Award-nominee Noah Baumbach, best known for writing and directing 2019’s “Marriage Story,” and writing 2023’s “Barbie.” It stars Academy Award-nominees Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. It stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Raffey Cassidy and André 3000. Music is done by four-time Academy Award-nominee Danny Elfman, known for “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

To view the Academy Awards’ guidelines for feature film submissions, click here.