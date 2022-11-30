CLEVELAND (WJW) — No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you. And no, the gas station signs aren’t broken.

Gas priced at $2.69 was spotted at two Cleveland gas stations on Wednesday.

Exbo and Gas USA sit right across the street from each other at the corner of West 117th Street and Bellaire Road.

The national average is at $3.50 and slightly lower in Ohio for $3.38, according to AAA.

AAA says the national average dropped over a dime in the past week – the steepest weekly decline since four months ago in early August.

One year ago, the national average was $3.39 – just one penny more than Ohio’s average this week.

As demand remains low and supplies grow, drivers will likely see pump prices continue to fall, according to AAA.