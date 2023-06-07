[In the player above, watch previous coverage on the Ohio Lottery’s benefits to education.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Austintown paid out $2.5 million.

The final top prize for the lottery’s $10 scratch-off game “$250,000 a Year for Life” was claimed by The EAS Trust, whose trustee is Jeffrey D. Heinz, according to a Wednesday news release from the lottery.

The ticket was sold at Colla’s Market along Mahoning Avenue in Austintown, according to the release. The trust will get a lump-sum payment of $2.5 million before taxes.

A special drawing picked the top prize winner from among a pool of 76 tickets with an entry symbol for the drawing.