LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A $2.25 million lawsuit was filed October 1 in federal court by a Warren father a student who says his daughter was sexually assaulted at Guy Junior High School.

The lawsuit alleges that the girl was lured into a second-floor bathroom in November 2021 by a student she knows, locked inside and sexually assaulted.

The victim said she alerted school officials to the assault in December. Her father said that no action was taken against the male student and no counseling was offered to his daughter.

In addition, the victim’s father alleges that the school erased a video surveillance recording showing his daughter attempting to leave the bathroom but being pulled back in by the suspect and that the lock on the bathroom door was not working properly, which allowed his daughter to be locked inside.

The lawsuit maintains that the allegations are in violation of Title IX as part of the 1972 Education Act Amendments.

The victim’s father is asking for no less than $1.5 million in compensatory damages and no less than $750,000 in punitive damages.

A summons was filed on Liberty schools Monday. WKBN First News reached out to Liberty Superintendent Dr. Andrew Tommelleo, but he was out of town at the time of this report.

Liberty police are investigating.