CLEVELAND (WJW) – For Americans, the Thanksgiving holiday and travel seem to go hand-in-hand.

AAA estimates 2023 will be the third highest travel season since 2000, with more than 55 million Americans traveling 50 miles or more from home.

According to AAA, out of the 2.2 million Ohio travelers, 2 million will be hitting the roads by car, but whether it’s on the roads or the skies, experts say to pack a lot of patience and common sense.

The TSA says potentially dangerous items are often found by agents during passenger security screenings, with 30 firearms discovered at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this year along. We’re currently on track to set a nationwide record.

“Firearms are never allowed through the checkpoint. Never allowed in the cabin of an airplane. If you’re traveling with a firearm, it’s OK if you’re going on a hunting trip and just need it at your destination, but it needs to be declared to the airline, unloaded, packed in an unlocked hard case,” said Jessica Mayle from TSA.

Hopkins, TSA, AAA and ODOT held a joint news conference Monday, offering holiday travel advice.

Just because the weather is good here doesn’t mean it will be the same at your destination. Airport officials are reminding travelers to call ahead of time to check the status of their flight because there may be delays and cancellations due to call outs or mechanical failures.

From the air to the ground, AAA says Ohio motorists should make sure their vehicles are inspected and in good shape before hitting the road.

“The consequences are you can get stuck on the road. You can unfortunately pop a tire if your tread is not where it needs to be. Especially in this cold weather, your tires tend to lose air a lot quicker,” said AAA spokesperson Tiffany Stanley.

ODOT is also reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles assisting drivers in ditress.