2.0-magnitude earthquake reported near Willowick

Previously aired video: See coverage of a Lake County earthquake earlier this month

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — A small earthquake took place in Lake County early Saturday morning – the third in that area this month.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit 1 km WNW of Willowick at around 1:30 a.m.

The same area of Northeast Ohio had a quake on Thursday; That 2.1 magnitude earthquake followed another 2.8 magnitude earthquake hitting Lake County on Jan. 4.

Lake County has experienced several earthquakes over the past couple of years. In June 2019, a 4.2 magnitude quake hit off the coast of Eastlake under Lake Erie.

Seismologists continue to monitor the seismic activity in Lake County, known as an epicenter of earthquakes, and consider that these smaller earthquakes are an aftershock of 2019’s quake.