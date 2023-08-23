[In the player above, learn when Ohio Lottery drawings are held.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland man scratched off the grand prize of a $1 million annuity in the Ohio Lottery’s $1,000,000 Payout game.

Miguel Ramos Santiago bought the winning $10 ticket at Puritas Gas along Puritas Avenue, according to a Wednesday news release from the Ohio Lottery.

The game’s overall odds are 1 in 3.56. The odds of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,000,000.

The annuity prize pays $40,000 per year for 25 years. But Ramos Santiago took the cash equivalent of $500,000, and will take home about $360,000 after taxes.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 23, there was one more $1 million top prize remaining, on top of the other prizes offered.

The second prize in a different scratch-off game was also recently won in Austinburg, according to another news release.

Kyle Hall of Ashtabula won $20,000 in the Triple Red 777 game, a $10 ticket. The take-home was $14,400. Hall reportedly bought the ticket at the Pilot Travel Center along state Route 45 in Austinburg.

The overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.34.

The game’s top prize is $500,000, and there is one winning ticket still out there, according to the lottery.