BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – Check your ticket! Someone in Northeast Ohio could be $1 million richer after a local gas station sold a winning Mega Millions ticket.

According to lottery officials, no one matched all six numbers during Tuesday night’s drawing to win the BIG jackpot but, there were more than 2 million winning tickets across lower prize tiers.

One of those, worth $1 million, was sold at the “Smith & Snow Shell,” located at 5918 Smith Road in Brook Park, according to lottery officials.

The gas station’s owner, Julie Kuhar, said it’s been exciting with “all of these high jackpots.”

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at an estimated $720 million ($369.6 million cash) and the Powerball jackpot is at $1 billion ($516.8 million cash.) Both are nearing record-breaking highs.

“(It’d) be nice to sell that Powerball!” said Kuhar, noting that the gas station has had other good luck over the years selling winning tickets.