BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — A Mega Millions ticket that paid out $1 million in the Tuesday, April 18, drawing was sold at a Berea convenience store, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The ticket matching all five white balls came from the Circle K at 825 N. Rocky River Drive, according to the lottery website.

The five winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 7, 9, 15, 19, 25. The Powerball number was 4.

The next drawing, for a $20 million jackpot, is at 11 p.m. Friday, April 21. In Ohio, tickets must be bought by 10:45 p.m. that day.