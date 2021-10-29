$1M bond for suspect in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A suspect in the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, was arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court Friday morning.

Robert J. Shepard, 29, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated murder. His bond is set at $1 million, according to court documents.

Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was killed on Sept. 19. He was found on the ground outside a home Anita Kennedy Avenue, near East 70th Street and Kinsman Road. A copy of the arrest warrant said Shepard directed Jackson to that location.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds.