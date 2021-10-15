$1M bond for murder suspect after man shot, mauled by dog

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Bond was set at $1 million for a Sandusky man facing a murder charge.

Brian Lewis, 35, is being held in the Erie County jail and is due back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

Police said Lewis is accused of killing Branden Murphy, 28, of Norwalk.

Murphy was attacked by a dog and shot. Several people called 911 at about 1 p.m. Oct. 8 saying they saw a man lying on Polk Street.

“There is a guy right here on this street here, something is wrong with him. There is blood all over,” one caller told a 911 dispatcher.

The victim died a short time later at the hospital.

The suspect fled and was found several hours later at another home in Erie County.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said his officers did an “outstanding” job finding the suspect and arresting him, without anyone else getting hurt.

So far a motive for the murder is not known. Detectives are continuing to investigate.