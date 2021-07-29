$1M bail set for man accused of killing couple at campsite

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a man charged with aggravated murder in the shooting deaths of a couple found dead at a campsite in southeastern Ohio.

Forty-three-year-old Brian Jason Weimert of Sidney made his initial court appearance Wednesday. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney. Weimert is accused of killing 36-year-old Steven Sturgill Jr. and his 39-year-old girlfriend, Chrystal Burchett.

Relatives had reported the Circleville residents as missing after they were unable to contact that them for about three weeks as they camped at the Equine Area of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife area. The couple’s bodies were found early Tuesday in two different locations there